Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes - 18 February 2022

Gold rates today, 18 February 2022: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 45,800 with a fall of Rs. 400 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 49,970 with a fall of Rs. 660. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 47,100 with a hike of Rs. 450 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 51,380 with a hike of Rs. 530.



The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 45,800 with a fall of Rs. 400 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,970 with a fall of Rs. 430. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 45,800 with a fall of Rs. 400 and Rs. 49,970 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 430. The silver rates have been at Rs. 63,400 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs 68,000. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,800 Rs. 49,970 Rs.63,400 Chennai Rs 47,100 Rs. 51,380 Rs.68,000 Kolkata Rs. 45,800 Rs. 49,970 Rs.63,400 Mumbai Rs. 45,800 Rs. 49,970 Rs. 634000