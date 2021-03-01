Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes on 01 March 2021

Gold rate today on 01 March 2021: Gold rates today have continued to slash at all major cities on Monday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 46,570 with a fall of Rs. 10. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,840 with a fall of Rs. 10 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,920 with with a fall of Rs. 10. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 43,300 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 decrease and 24-carat gold Rs. 47,240 with a slash of Rs. 10.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 45,340 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 10 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,190 with a fall of Rs. 10. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,930 and Rs. 45,930 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 10 on both metals.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,840 Rs. 48,920 Rs.67,500 Chennai Rs. 43,300 Rs. 47,240 Rs.72,500 Kolkata Rs. 45,340 Rs. 48,190 Rs.67,500 Mumbai Rs. 44,930 Rs. 45,930 Rs.67,500

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.