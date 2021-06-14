Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes on 14 June 2021

Gold rates today on 14 June 2021: Gold rates on Saturday hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,890 with a slash of Rs. 10 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,190 with a slash of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Chennai is at Rs 46,060 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the gold rate of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,540 with a hike of Rs. 10 on both metals.

The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 48,490 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 10 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,190 with Rs. 10 fall. Meanwhile, the gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 47,730 and Rs. 48,730 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat with a decrease of Rs. 10.

Silver rates have been at Rs 72,300 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi with a hike of Rs. 100 and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 77,300 without any change.

Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,890 Rs. 52,190 Rs.72,300 Chennai Rs. 46,060 Rs. 50,340 Rs.77,300 Kolkata Rs. 48,490 Rs. 51,190 Rs.72,300 Mumbai Rs. 47,730 Rs. 48,730 Rs.72,300

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to have an impact on the gold rate.