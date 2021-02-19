Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes on 19 February 2021

Gold rate today on 19 February 2021: Gold rates have remained choppy at all major cities on Friday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 47,350 with a fall of Rs. 380. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,550 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,690 with a fall of Rs. 350 and Rs. 380. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 43,800 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 140 decrease and 24-carat gold Rs. 47,780 with a decrease of Rs. 160.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,160 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,860 with a fall of Rs. 10. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,690, and Rs. 46,690 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat..





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,550 Rs. 49,690 Rs.69,000 Chennai Rs. 43,800 Rs. 47,780 Rs.74,300 Kolkata Rs. 46,160 Rs. 48,860 Rs.69,000 Mumbai Rs. 45,690 Rs. 46,690 Rs.69,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.