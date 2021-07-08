Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surged on 08 July 2021

Gold rates today on 08 July 2021: Gold rates today have hiked in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,800 with a surge of Rs. 250 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,850 with a hike of Rs. 300. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 45,150 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs.70 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,250 with a fall of Rs. 60.



The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 47,200 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 150 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,900 with a surge of Rs. 150. The gold rates in Mumbai, have been at Rs. 46,970 and Rs. 47,970 per 10 grams of both 22 carats and 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 220. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 70,000 with a fall of Rs. 600 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 74,100.



The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.



Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,800 Rs. 50,850 Rs.70,000 Chennai Rs. 45,150 Rs. 49,250 Rs.74,100 Kolkata Rs. 47,200 Rs. 49,900 Rs.70,000 Mumbai Rs. 46,970 Rs. 47,970 Rs.70,000



