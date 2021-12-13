Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges - 13 December 2021

Gold rates today, 13 December 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,270 with a hike of Rs. 20 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,570 with a hike of Rs. 20. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 45,400 with a hike of Rs. 20 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,520 with a hike of Rs. 20. December 2021:at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,270 with a hike of Rs. 20 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,570 with a hike of Rs. 20. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 45,400 with a hike of Rs. 20 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,520 with a hike of Rs. 20.

gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,270 with a hike of Rs. 20 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,970 with a hike of 20. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,770 and Rs. 47,770 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 20. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs. 61,200 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs 65,100.

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.