Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges - 26 October 2021

Highlights

Gold rates today, 26 October 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 47,000 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,250.

Gold rates today, 26 October 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,000 with a hike of Rs. 90 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,250 with a hike of Rs. 80. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 45,180 with a hike of Rs. 20 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,280 with a hike of Rs. 20.

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,400 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,100 with a hike of Rs. 390. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,760 and Rs. 47,760 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 100. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs. 66,000 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and Rs. 70,300 at Chennai.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg)
Delhi Rs. 47,000 Rs. 51,250 Rs.66,000
Chennai Rs 45,180 Rs. 49,280 Rs.70,300
Kolkata Rs. 47,400 Rs. 50,100 Rs.66,000
Mumbai Rs. 46,760 Rs. 47,760 Rs.66,000

