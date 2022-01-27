Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges - 27 January 2022

Gold rates today, 27 January 2022: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai had slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 45,900 with a hike of Rs. 150 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,100 with a hike of Rs. 100. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 46,370 with a hike of Rs. 320 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 50,590 with a hike of Rs. 350.



The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 45,900 with a hike of Rs. 150 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,600 with a hike of Rs. 100. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 45,900 with a hike of Rs. 150 and 49,930 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 150. The silver rates have been at Rs. 64,200 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs 64,200. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,100 Rs.64,200 Chennai Rs 46,370 Rs. 50,590 Rs.64,200 Kolkata Rs. 45,900 Rs. 48,600 Rs.64,200 Mumbai Rs. 45,900 Rs. 49,930 Rs. 64,200