Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges - 31 July 2021
Gold rates today, 30 July 2021: Gold rates today surged at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Going by the rates, gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,410 with a hike of Rs. 350 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,720 with a hike of Rs. 380. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 45,620 with a hike of Rs. 310 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,780 with a hike of Rs. 360.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
silver (1kg)
Delhi
Rs. 47,410
Rs. 51,720
Rs.68,210
Chennai
Rs. 45,620
Rs. 49,780
Rs.73,210
Kolkata
Rs. 47,410
Rs. 50,110
Rs.68,210
Mumbai
Rs. 47,390
Rs. 48,390
Rs.68,210