Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges - 31 July 2021

Highlights

Gold rates today, 31 July 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 47,410 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,720.

Gold rates today, 30 July 2021: Gold rates today surged at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Going by the rates, gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,410 with a hike of Rs. 350 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,720 with a hike of Rs. 380. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 45,620 with a hike of Rs. 310 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,780 with a hike of Rs. 360.

The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,410 with a surge of Rs. 40 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,110 with a hike of Rs. 50. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 47,390 and Rs. 48,390 per 10 grams of 24 carats on both metals with a hike of Rs. 310. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 68,210 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at 73,210.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City

22 carat Gold (10gms)

24 carat Gold (10gms)

silver (1kg)

Delhi

Rs. 47,410

Rs. 51,720

Rs.68,210

Chennai

Rs. 45,620

Rs. 49,780

Rs.73,210

Kolkata

Rs. 47,410

Rs. 50,110

Rs.68,210

Mumbai

Rs. 47,390

Rs. 48,390

Rs.68,210

