Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges on 19 March 2021

Gold rate today on 19 March 2021: Gold rates today have remained choppy at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 46,040. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,350 with a hike of Rs. 200 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,380 with Rs. 220 hike. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,580 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 210 increase and 24-carat gold at Rs. 46,450 with Rs. 230 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,580 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 310 hike and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 47,280 with Rs. 370 hike. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,280 and Rs. 45,280 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with an increase of Rs. 320





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,350 Rs. 48,380 Rs.67,700 Chennai Rs. 42,580 Rs. 46,450 Rs.72,500 Kolkata Rs. 44,580 Rs. 47,280 Rs.67,700 Mumbai Rs. 44,280 Rs. 45,280 Rs.67,700





Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.