Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges on 27 June 2021

Gold rates today on 27 June 2021: Gold rates today have remained choppy in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,250 with a hike of Rs. 100 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,300 with a hike of Rs. 50. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 44,450 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 100 and the gold rate of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 48,490 with a hike of Rs. 90.

The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 46,660 per 10 grams of 22 carats without change and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,210. The gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city, have been at Rs. 46,150 and Rs. 47,150 per 10 grams of both 22 carats and 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 20.

Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 68,300 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 73,400 with a hike of Rs. 300.

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,250 Rs. 50,350 Rs.67,900 Chennai Rs. 44,450 Rs. 48,490 Rs.73,400 Kolkata Rs. 46,660 Rs. 49,210 Rs.67,900 Mumbai Rs. 46,150 Rs. 47,150 Rs.67,900 .



