Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 04 September 2021
Gold rates today, 04 September 2021: Gold rates today in Hyderabad are at Rs. 44,200 per 10 grams of 22-carat.
Gold rates today, 04 September 2021: Gold rates today have been stable at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,200 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,220 with a fall of Rs 10. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,220 with a fall of Rs 10
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
Silver (1kg)
Bangalore
Rs. 44,200
Rs. 48,220
Rs.67,800
Hyderabad
Rs. 44,200
Rs. 48,220
Rs.63,600
Kerala
Rs. 44,200
Rs. 48,220
Rs.67,800
Visakhapatnam
Rs. 44,200
Rs. 48,220
Rs.63,600