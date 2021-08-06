Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 06 August 2021
Gold rates today, 06 August, 2021: Gold rates today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 44,800 per 10 grams of 22-carat.
Gold rates today, 06 August 2021: Gold rates today have slashed on Friday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,800 with a slash of Rs. 100 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,880 with a slash of Rs. 100. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,890 with a fall of Rs. 100.
|City
|22 carat Gold (10gms)
|24 carat Gold (10gms)
|silver (1kg)
|Bangalore
|Rs. 44,800
|Rs. 48,880
|Rs.67,600
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 44,800
|Rs. 48,880
|Rs.72,300
|Kerala
|Rs. 44,800
|Rs. 48,880
|Rs.67,600
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs. 44,800
|Rs. 48,880
|Rs.72,300
Investment in gold in Hyderabad
While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.