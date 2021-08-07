Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 07 August 2021
Gold rates today, 07 August 2021: Gold rates today have slashed on Saturday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,600 with a slash of Rs. 1200 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,570 with a slash of Rs. 1310. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 43,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs. 1200 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,570 with a fall of Rs. 1310.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
silver (1kg)
Bangalore
Rs. 43,600
Rs. 47,570
Rs.65,000
Hyderabad
Rs. 43,600
Rs. 47,570
Rs.71,700
Kerala
Rs. 43,600
Rs. 47,570
Rs.65,000
Visakhapatnam
Rs. 43,600
Rs. 47,570
Rs.71,700