Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 08 September 2022

Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 46,400 with a fall of Rs. 550 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs 50,620 with fall of Rs. 540. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 46,400 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 500 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs.50,620 with a fall of Rs. 540.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 46,400 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,620. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 46,400 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 500 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 50,620 with a fall of Rs. 540. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 58,800 and at Bangalore also, the silver rates closed at Rs. 58,800. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 46,400 Rs. 50,620 Rs. 58,800 Bangalore Rs. 46,400 Rs. 50,620 Rs. 58,800 Kerala Rs. 46,400 Rs. 50,620 Rs. 58,800 Visakhapatnam Rs. 46,400 Rs. 50,620 Rs. 58,800