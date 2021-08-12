Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 12 August 2021
Gold rates today, 12 August 2021: Gold rates today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 43,350 per 10 grams of 22-carat.
Gold rates today, 12 August 2021: Gold rates today have remained stable on Thursday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,350 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,300. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 43,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,300.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
silver (1kg)
Bangalore
Rs. 43,350
Rs. 47,300
Rs.62,500
Hyderabad
Rs. 43,350
Rs. 47,300
Rs.67,900
Kerala
Rs. 43,350
Rs. 47,300
Rs.62,500
Visakhapatnam
Rs. 43,350
Rs. 47,300
Rs.67,900