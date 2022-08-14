Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 14 August 2022

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 48,150 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 52,530. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 48,150 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 400 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 52,530 with a hike of Rs. 440

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 64,800 and at Bangalore also, the silver rates closed at Rs. 64,800.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam