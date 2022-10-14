Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 14 October 2022

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 46,750 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,000. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 46,750 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 51,000.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 62,500.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam