Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 15 September 2022

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 46,400 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,620. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 46,400 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 330 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 50,620 with a fall of Rs. 360

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 61,800 and at Bangalore also, the silver rates closed at Rs. 61,800.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam