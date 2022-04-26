Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 26 April 2022

Gold rates today, 26 April 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been stable. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 48,990 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 53,440. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 48,990 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 53,440.

Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been stable. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 48,990 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 53,440. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 48,990 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 53,440.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 48,990 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 53,440. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 48,990 per 10 gram of 22 carats and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 53,440.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 70 500 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs. 70,500.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam