Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 26 October 2022

Gold rates today, 26 October 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam slashed. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 46,850 with a fall of Rs. 160 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 51,110 with a fall of Rs. 180. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 46,850 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 160 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,110 with a fall of Rs. 180.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 46,850 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,110. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 46,850 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 51,110. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 63,500. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam



City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 46,850 Rs. 51,110 Rs. 63,500 Bangalore Rs. 46,850 Rs. 51,110 Rs. 63,500 Kerala Rs. 46,850 Rs. 51,110 Rs. 63,500 Visakhapatnam Rs. 46,850 Rs. 51,110 Rs. 63,500