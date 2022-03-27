Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 27 March 2022
Gold rates today, 27 March 2022: Gold rate today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 48,200 per 10 grams of 22-carat and Rs. 52,590 for ten gram of 24 carat gold.
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 48,200
|Rs. 52,590
|Rs. 73,400
|Bangalore
|Rs. 48,200
|Rs. 52,590
|Rs. 73,400
|Kerala
|Rs. 48,200
|Rs. 52,590
|Rs. 73,400
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs. 48,200
|Rs. 52,590
|Rs. 73,400
