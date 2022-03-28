Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 28 March 2022

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 48,200 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 52,590. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 48,200 per 10 gram of 22 carats and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 52,590.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 73,400 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs. 73,400.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam