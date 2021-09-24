Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam dropped - 24 September 2021

Gold rates today, 24 September 2021: Gold rates today have been slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam after being stable for last three days. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,600 with a slash of Rs 250 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,560 with a fall of Rs. 280. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 43,600 per 10 gram 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 250 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,560 with a fall of Rs. 280



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 43,600 with a fall of Rs 250 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 47,560 with a slash of Rs 280. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 43,600 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 250 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 47,560 with a fall of Rs.280. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,100 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 60,600 with a fall of Rs. 300. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,600 Rs. 47,560 Rs.60,600 Hyderabad Rs. 43,600 Rs.65,100 Rs. 47,560 Kerala Rs. 43,600 Rs. 47,560 Rs.60,600 Visakhapatnam Rs. 43,600 Rs. 47,560 Rs.65,100