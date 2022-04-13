Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam hikes - 13 April 2022

Gold rates today, 13 April 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam surged after being stable for the last three days. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 49,000 with a hike of Rs. 400 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 53,450 with a hike of Rs. 430. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 49,000 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 400 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 53,450 with a hike of Rs. 430.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 49,000 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 53,450. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 49,000 per 10 gram of 22 carats and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 53,450. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 72,700 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs. 72,700. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 49,000 Rs. 53,450 Rs. 72,700 Bangalore Rs. 49,000 Rs. 53,450 Rs. 72,700 Kerala Rs. 49,000 Rs. 53,450 Rs. 72,700 Visakhapatnam Rs. 49,000 Rs. 53,450 Rs. 72,700