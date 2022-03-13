Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam hikes - 13 March 2022

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 48,400 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 52,800. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 48,400 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 52,800 with a hike of Rs. 220.

silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 74,700 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs. 74,700. On the other hand,in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 74,700 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs. 74,700.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 48,400 Rs. 52,800 Rs. 74,700 Bangalore Rs. 48,400 Rs. 52,800 Rs. 74,700 Kerala Rs. 48,400 Rs. 52,800 Rs. 74,700 Visakhapatnam Rs. 48,400 Rs. 52,800 Rs. 74,700

Investment in gold in Hyderabad