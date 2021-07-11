Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 11 July 2021

Gold rates today on 11 July 2021: Gold rates today have remained stable on Sunday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,750 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,820. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,820.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat gold are at Rs. 44,750 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 48,820. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,750 per 10 gram of 22 carats and Rs. 48,820 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 74,100 and at Bangalore and Kerala, silver rates closed at Rs 69,300. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.





City 22-carat gold (10 grams) 24-carat gold (10 grams) Silver rate per kg Bangalore Rs. 44,750 Rs. 48,820 Rs.69,300 Hyderabad Rs. 44,750 Rs. 48,820 Rs.74,100 Kerala Rs. 44,750 Rs. 48,820 Rs.69,300 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,750 Rs. 48,820 Rs.74,100

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an instalment basis for 11 months.