Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 26 June 2021

Gold rates today on 26 June 2021: Gold rates today have been stable on Saturday at all major cities across the country. Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,000 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,000. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 48,000.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat gold are at Rs. 44,000 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24 carats are at Rs. 48,000. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,000 per 10 gram of 22 carats and Rs. 48,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold. The gold rate had fallen more than 2% in the recent past due to the U.S. Federal Reserve has hinted about the rise in interest rates.

On the other hand, silver rates per kilogram in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam have been at Rs. 73,400, and at Bangalore and Kerala, silver rates closed at Rs 68,300.

Gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, which will fluctuate at every moment every day. Bullion market experts say gold rates depend on the global gold rates affected by many international factors, including inflation, change in global prices, central bank gold reserve, fluctuating interest rates, and jewellery markets.

Gold rate across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,000 Rs. 48,000 Rs.68,300 Hyderabad Rs. 44,000 Rs. 48,000 Rs.73,400 Kerala Rs. 44,000 Rs. 48,000 Rs.68,300 Vizag Rs. 44,000 Rs. 48,000 Rs.73,400

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin in the bars. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.