Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam remains stable - 06 February 2022

Gold rates today, 06 February 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been stable for second consecutive day. The gold rates seems to be not following the particular trend these days. However, as the wedding season is fast approaching, there could be a demand for gold and prices likely to increase. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 45,100 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,200. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 45,100 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,200.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 45,100 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,200. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,100 per 10 gram of 22 carats and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 49,200. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,100 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 65,100. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala,and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 45,100 Rs. 49,200 Rs. 65,100 Bangalore Rs. 45,100 Rs. 49,200 Rs. 65,100 Kerala Rs. 45,100 Rs. 49,200 Rs. 65,100 Visakhapatnam Rs. 45,100 Rs. 49,200 Rs. 65,100