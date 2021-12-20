Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam remains stable - 20 December 2021

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 45,700 with and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,850. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,700 per 10 gram of 22 carats and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 49,850.

silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 66,000 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 62,200 On the other hand,in Hyderabad, Kerala andper one kilogram have been at Rs. 66,000 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 62,200

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 45,700 Rs. 49,850 Rs. 66,000 Bangalore Rs. 45,700 Rs. 49,850 Rs 62,200 Kerala Rs. 45,700 Rs. 49,850 Rs. 66,000 Visakhapatnam Rs. 45,700 Rs. 49,850 Rs. 66,000

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.