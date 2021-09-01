Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 01 September 2021

Gold rates today, 01 September 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. According to today's market, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,300 with a fall of Rs. 150 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,330 with a fall of Rs. 160. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs. 150 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,330 with a fall of Rs. 160.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 44,300 with a fall of Rs. 150 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,330 with a fall of Rs. 160. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,300 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 150 and Rs. 48,330 for 10 grams of 24-carat with a fall of Rs. 160. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 68,400 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 63,500. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,300 Rs. 48,330 Rs.68,400 Hyderabad Rs. 44,300 Rs. 48,330 Rs.63,500 Kerala Rs. 44,300 Rs. 48,330 Rs.68,400 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,300 Rs. 48,330 Rs.63,500