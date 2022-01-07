Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 07 January 2022

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 44,950 with a fall of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,040 with a fall of Rs. 210. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,950 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 49,040 with a fall of Rs. 210.

silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,400 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 60,600 On the other hand,in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,400 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 60,600

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Keralaand Visakhapatnam