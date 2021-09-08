Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 08 September 2021

Gold rates today, 08 September 2021: Gold rates today have been stable at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,400 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,440. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,440.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 44,400 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,440. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,400 per 10 gram of 22 carats and Rs. 48,440 for 10 grams of 24-carat. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 69,600 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 65,000. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,400 Rs. 48,440 Rs.69,600 Hyderabad Rs. 44,400 Rs. 48,440 Rs.65,000 Kerala Rs. 44,400 Rs. 48,440 Rs.69,600 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,400 Rs. 48,440 Rs.65,000