Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 12 March 2022

Gold rates today, 12 March 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have decreased little. Going by the rates today, the Gold rate in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs.48,400 with a fall of Rs. 1600 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 52,800 with a fall of Rs. 1750. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 48,400 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 1600 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,800 with a fall of Rs. 1750.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 48,400 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 52,800. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 48,400 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 1600 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold at Rs. 52,800 with a fall of Rs. 1750.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 74,700 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs. 74,700.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam





City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad 48,400 52,800 74,700 Bangalore 48,400 52,800 74,700 Kerala 48,400 52,800 74,700 Visakhapatnam 48,400 52,800 74,700

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an instalment basis for 11 months.