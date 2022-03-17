Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 17 March 2022

Gold rates today, 17 March 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been slashed. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 47,300 with a fall of Rs. 300 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 51,600 with a fall of Rs. 330. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 47,300 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 300 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,600 with a fall of Rs. 330.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 47,300 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,600. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 47,300 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 300 and 10 grams of 24 carat golis at Rs. 51,600 with a fall of Rs. 330. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 72,300 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs. 72,300. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam



City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 47,300 Rs. 51,600 Rs. 72,300 Bangalore Rs. 47,300 Rs. 51,600 Rs. 72,300 Kerala Rs. 47,300 Rs. 51,600 Rs. 72,300 Visakhapatnam Rs. 47,300 Rs. 51,600 Rs. 72,300