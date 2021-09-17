Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 17 September 2021

Gold rates today, 17 September 2021: Gold rates today have been slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam after being stable for last two days. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,000 with a slash of Rs. 300 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,000 with a fall of Rs. 330. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs 310 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,000 with a fall of Rs. 330.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 44,000 with a fall of Rs. 300 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,000 with a fall of Rs 330. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,000 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a slash of Rs. 300 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 48,000 with a fall of Rs. 300. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 67,800 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 62,800. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,000 Rs. 48,000 Rs.62,800 Hyderabad Rs. 44,000 Rs. 48,000 Rs.67,800 Kerala Rs. 44,000 Rs. 48,000 Rs.62,800 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,000 Rs. 48,000 Rs.67,800