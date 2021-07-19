Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 19 July 2021

Gold rates today, 19 July 2021: Gold rates today have slashed on Sunday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,990 with a fall of Rs. 10 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 49,000 with a slash of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a slash of Rs. 10 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,000 with a slash of Rs. 10.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 44,990 with a fall of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 49,000 with a fall of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,990 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a slash of Rs. 10 and Rs. 49,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold with a slash of Rs. 10.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 73,200 and at Bangalore and Kerala, silver rates closed at Rs 68,400 without change.

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.



