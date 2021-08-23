Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 23 August 2021

Gold rates today, 23 August 2021: Gold rates today have slashed on Monday at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,140 with a fall of Rs. 10 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,160 with a slash of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,140 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a slash of Rs. 10 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,160 with a slash of Rs. 10.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 44,140 with a slash of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 48,160 with a fall of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,140 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 10 and Rs. 48,160 for 10 grams of 24-carat with a slash of Rs. 10. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 66,660 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 61,700. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,140 Rs. 48,160 Rs.61,700 Hyderabad Rs. 44,140 Rs. 48,160 Rs.66,660 Kerala Rs. 44,140 Rs. 48,160 Rs.61,700 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,140 Rs. 48,160 Rs.66,660