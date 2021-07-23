Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 23 July 2021
Gold rates today, 23 July, 2021: Gold rates today in Hyderabad and other major cities in the country slashed by Rs. 350 to Rs. 44,550 per 10 grams of 22-carat.
Gold rates today, 23 July 2021: Gold rates today have surged on Thursday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,550 with a fall of Rs. 350 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,600 with a fall of Rs. 380. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a slash of Rs. 350 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,600 with a slash of Rs. 380.
|Bangalore
|Rs. 44,550
|Rs. 48,600
|Rs.66,900
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 44,550
|Rs. 48,600
|Rs.71,900
|Kerala
|Rs. 44,550
|Rs. 48,600
|Rs.66,900
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs. 44,550
|Rs. 48,600
|Rs.71,900