Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 23 July 2021

Gold rates today, 23 July 2021: Gold rates today have surged on Thursday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,550 with a fall of Rs. 350 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,600 with a fall of Rs. 380. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a slash of Rs. 350 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,600 with a slash of Rs. 380.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 44,550 with a fall of Rs. 350 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 48,600 with a slash of Rs. 380. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,550 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 350 and Rs. 48,600 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold with a slash of Rs. 380.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 71,900 and at Bangalore and Kerala with Rs 300 slash and silver rates closed at Rs 66,900.

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.