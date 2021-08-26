Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 26 August 2021

Gold rates today, 26 August 2021: Gold rates today have slashed on Thursday at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,350 with a fall of Rs. 100 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,380 with a fall of Rs. 110. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs. 100 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,380 with a fall of Rs. 110.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 44,350 with a fall of Rs. 100 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 48,380 with a fall of Rs. 110. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,350 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 100 and Rs. 48,380 for 10 grams of 24-carat with a fall of Rs. 110. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 68,200 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 63,400. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,350 Rs. 48,380 Rs.63,400 Hyderabad Rs. 44,350 Rs. 48,380 Rs.68,200 Kerala Rs. 44,350 Rs. 48,380 Rs.63,400 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,350 Rs. 48,380 Rs.68,200