Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 28 January 2022

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 45,500 with a fall of Rs. 400 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,640 with a fall of Rs. 460. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,500 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 400 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 49,640 with a fall of Rs. 460.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 67,700 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 67,700.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala,and Visakhapatnam