Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 28 January 2022
Gold rates today, 28 January 2022: Gold rate today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 45,500 per 10 grams of 22-carat and Rs. 49,640 for ten gram of 24 carat gold.
Gold rates today, 28 January 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam had slashed. The gold rates seems to be not following the particular trend these days. However, as the wedding season is fast approaching, there could be a demand for gold and prices likely to increase. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 45,500 with a fall of Rs. 400 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 50,640 with a fall of Rs. 460. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 400 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,640 with a fall of Rs. 460.
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 45,500
|Rs. 49,640
|Rs. 67,700
|Bangalore
|Rs. 45,500
|Rs. 49,640
|Rs. 67,700
|Kerala
|Rs. 45,500
|Rs. 49,640
|Rs. 67,700
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs. 45,500
|Rs. 49,640
|Rs. 67,700