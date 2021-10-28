Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 28 October 2021

Gold rates today, 28 October 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,750 with a fall of Rs.300 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,820 with a fall of Rs. 330. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,750 per 10 gram 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 300 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,820 with a fall of Rs. 330.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 44,750 with a fall of Rs. 300 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,820 with a fall of Rs 330. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,750 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 300 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 48,820 with a fall of Rs. 330.

silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 69,200 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 66,000.

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

