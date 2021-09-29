Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes 29 September 2021

Gold rates today, 29 September 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,200 with a fall of Rs.150 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,130 with a fall of Rs. 160. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 43,200 per 10 gram 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 150 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,130 with a hike of Rs. 160.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 43,200 with a slash of Rs 150 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 47,130 with a slash of Rs. 160. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 43,200 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a slash of Rs. 150 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 47,130 with a fall of Rs. 160. Gold prices today, gold rates today, silver prices today, latest gold prices,mcx gold price,gold price per gram,gold price per 10 gram, silver rates today,mcx silver prices,24 karat gold price, 22 karat gold price, 1gram gold rate,1gram silver rate, gold rate, Gold Rate hyderabad, Gold Rate india, Gold Rate new delhi, Gold price new delhi, gold rate hyderbad, today gold rate delhi, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 64,700 with a hike of Rs. 300 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 60,100 with a fall of Rs. 150.

On the other hand, in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 64,700 with a hike of Rs. 300 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 60,100 with a fall of Rs. 150. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,200 Rs. 47,130 Rs.60,100 Hyderabad Rs. 43,200 Rs.64,700 Rs. 47,130 Kerala Rs. 43,200 Rs. 47,130 Rs.64,700 Visakhapatnam Rs. 43,200 Rs. 47,130 Rs.64,700