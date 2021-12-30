Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 30 December 2021

Gold rates today, 30 December 2021: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been slashed. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 45,150 with a fall of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 49,260 with a fall of Rs 220. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 45,150 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,260 with a fall of Rs. 220.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 45,150 with a fall of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,260 with a fall of Rs. 220. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,150 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 49,260 with a fall of Rs. 220. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 66,300 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 66,300 The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala,and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 45,150 Rs. 49,260 Rs. 66,300 Bangalore Rs. 45,150 Rs. 49,260 Rs 66,300 Kerala Rs. 45,150 Rs. 49,260 Rs. 66,300 Visakhapatnam Rs. 45,150 Rs. 49,260 Rs. 66,300