Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 31 August 2021

Gold rates today, 31 August 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. According to today's market, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,450 with a fall of Rs. 110 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,490 with a fall of Rs. 120. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,450 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs. 110 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,490 with a fall of Rs. 120.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 44,450 with a fall of Rs. 110 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,490 with a fall of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,450 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 110 and Rs. 48,490 for 10 grams of 24-carat with a fall of Rs. 120.

silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 68,400 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 63,600.

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

