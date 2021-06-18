Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes on 18 June 2021

Gold rates today on 18 June 2021: Gold rates today have been slashed further on Friday at all major cities across the country with a huge margin of Rs. 540. The gold rate had fallen more than 2% due to the U.S. Federal Reserve has hinted about the rise in interest rates.

Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,850 with a fall of Rs. 500 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24-carat is at Rs. 48.930 with a fall of Rs. 540. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a slash of Rs. 500 and 10 gram of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 48,930 with a fall of Rs. 540.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat gold are at Rs. 44,850 with Rs. 150 fall, and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,930 with a fall of Rs. 540. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,850 per 10 gram of 22 carats and Rs. 48,930 for 10 gram of 24-carat gold with a slash of Rs. 500 and Rs. 540 on both metals.

On the other hand, silver rates per kilogram in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam have been at Rs. 75,100 with Rs. 1100 fall, and at Bangalore and Kerala, silver rates closed at Rs 70,300 with a fall of Rs. 1000.

Gold rate across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,850 Rs. 48,930 Rs.70,300 Hyderabad Rs. 44,850 Rs. 48,930 Rs.75,100 Kerala Rs. 44,850 Rs. 48,930 Rs.70,300 Vizag Rs. 44,850 Rs. 48,930 Rs.75,100

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, which will fluctuate at every moment every day. Bullion market experts say gold rates depend on the global gold rates affected by many international factors, including inflation, change in global prices, central bank gold reserve, fluctuating interest rates, and jewellery markets.

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin in the bars. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an instalment basis for 11 months.