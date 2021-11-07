Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 07 November 2021

Gold rates today, 07 November 2021: Gold rates today have been surge at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 45,100 with a hike of Rs 400 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 49 200 with a hike of Rs. 440 The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 45,100 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 400 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,200 with a hike of Rs. 440.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 45,10p with a hike of Rs. 400 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,200 with a hike of Rs. 440. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,100 per 10 gram of 22 carats and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 49,200.

silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 68,700 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 64,400.

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

