Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 10 February 2022

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 45,550 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,690. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,550 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 150 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 49,690 with a hike of Rs. 160.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 66,800 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 66,800.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Keralaand Visakhapatnam