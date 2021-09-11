Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 11 September 2021
Gold rates today, 11 September 2021: Gold rates today have surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,100 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,110 with a hike of Rs 110. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 100 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,110 with a hike of Rs. 110.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
silver (1kg)
Bangalore
Rs. 44,100
Rs. 48,110
Rs.64,200
Hyderabad
Rs. 44,100
Rs. 48,110
Rs.68,500
Kerala
Rs. 44,100
Rs. 48,110
Rs.64,200
Visakhapatnam
Rs. 44,100
Rs. 48,110
Rs.68,500