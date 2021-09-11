  • Menu
Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 11 September 2021

Gold rates today, 11 September 2021
Gold rates today, 11 September 2021

Highlights

Gold rates today, 11 September 2021: Gold rates today in Hyderabad are at Rs. 44,100 per 10 grams of 22-carat.

Gold rates today, 11 September 2021: Gold rates today have surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,100 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,110 with a hike of Rs 110. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 100 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,110 with a hike of Rs. 110.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 44,100 with hike of Rs. 100 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,110 with a hike of Rs. 110. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,100 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 100 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 48,110 with a hike of Rs. 110
On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 68,500 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 64,200.
The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.
Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City

22 carat Gold (10gms)

24 carat Gold (10gms)

silver (1kg)

Bangalore

Rs. 44,100

Rs. 48,110

Rs.64,200

Hyderabad

Rs. 44,100

Rs. 48,110

Rs.68,500

Kerala

Rs. 44,100

Rs. 48,110

Rs.64,200

Visakhapatnam

Rs. 44,100

Rs. 48,110

Rs.68,500

Investment in gold in Hyderabad
While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.

