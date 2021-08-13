Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 13 August 2021
Gold rates today, 13 August 2021: Gold rates today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 43,600 per 10 grams of 22-carat with a surge of Rs. 250.
Gold rates today, 13 August 2021: Gold rates today have hiked on Friday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,600 with a hike of Rs. 250 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,560 with a hike of Rs. 260. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 43,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 250 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,560 with a hike of Rs. 260.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
silver (1kg)
Bangalore
Rs. 43,600
Rs. 47,560
Rs.62,300
Hyderabad
Rs. 43,600
Rs. 47,560
Rs.67,500
Kerala
Rs. 43,600
Rs. 47,560
Rs.62,300
Visakhapatnam
Rs. 43,600
Rs. 47,560
Rs.67,500